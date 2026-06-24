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Man rescued after canoe capsizes in Sandwich

June 24, 2026

SANDWICH – A man was rescued after his canoe capsized in Scorton Creek in Sandwich sometime after 4 PM Wednesday. A harbormaster boat reached the scene first and retrieved the victim. EMTs responded to evaluate the man. Further details were not immediately available.

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