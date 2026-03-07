You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured after being pinned by heavy equipment in Cotuit

Man seriously injured after being pinned by heavy equipment in Cotuit

March 7, 2026

COTUIT – Cotuit firefighters rushed to a Little River Road residence shortly before 3 PM Saturday after reports a person was pinned under a piece of heavy equipment. Crews used air bags to free the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

