COTUIT – Cotuit firefighters rushed to a Little River Road residence shortly before 3 PM Saturday after reports a person was pinned under a piece of heavy equipment. Crews used air bags to free the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured after being pinned by heavy equipment in Cotuit
March 7, 2026
