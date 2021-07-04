You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured by boat propeller in Dennis

Man seriously injured by boat propeller in Dennis

July 4, 2021

DENNIS – A man suffered serious injuries after reportedly being struck by a boat propeller at West Dennis Beach sometime after 6 PM Sunday. The victim reportedly suffered multiple lacerations. Dennis Rescuers transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital and requested a MedFlight helicopter to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport for transport to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 