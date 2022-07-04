You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in boating accident on Glen Charlie Pond in Wareham

July 3, 2022

Wareham DNR/CWN

WAREHAM – On Sunday, July 3rd at approximately 4:25 PM, Wareham DNR along with Wareham Police Department, Wareham EMS, and Wareham Fire Department responded to Glen Charlie Pond in the vicinity of Wareham Lake Shores for a single vessel accident with injuries to the sole occupant of the vessel.

Nearby boaters and numerous individuals along the shoreline assisted in rescuing the individual from the water after the victim fell overboard. The unmanned and underway vessel is reported to have struck the victim causing serious injuries.

The victim was brought to shore by a private boat and administered first aid to control bleeding until first responders arrived. The victim was transported to Tobey Hospital.

The incident will be under investigation by the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

