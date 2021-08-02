You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in crash in Hyannis

August 2, 2021

HYANNIS – A man was seriously injured in a crash in Hyannis around 12:15 AM Monday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Bearse Road Just off the Airport Rotary. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport. Because of an extended arrival time the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

