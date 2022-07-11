Man seriously injured in dirt bike accident in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – A man was seriously injured in a dirt bike accident in Barnstable Sunday afternoon. It happened about 4:15 PM in the woods off Wilkens Lane. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Barnstable Municipal Airport and fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police and the Mass Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.