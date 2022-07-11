BARNSTABLE – A man was seriously injured in a dirt bike accident in Barnstable Sunday afternoon. It happened about 4:15 PM in the woods off Wilkens Lane. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Barnstable Municipal Airport and fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police and the Mass Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured in dirt bike accident in Barnstable
July 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
