Man seriously injured in fall from trailer in Barnstable

Man seriously injured in fall from trailer in Barnstable

July 14, 2024

BARNSTABLE – A man was seriously injured in a fall from a trailer in Barnstable shortly before 5 PM Sunday. The incident happened in the parking lot of the BJ’s Wholesale on Attuck’s Lane. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

