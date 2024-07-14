BARNSTABLE – A man was seriously injured in a fall from a trailer in Barnstable shortly before 5 PM Sunday. The incident happened in the parking lot of the BJ’s Wholesale on Attuck’s Lane. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured in fall from trailer in Barnstable
July 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Blue Whale Sighting Continues Trend Of Marine Megafauna Sightings In Regional Waters
- Chatham Invites The Public To Attend Hybrid Meeting On Downtown Traffic Improvements
- Local Leaders Applaud Federal Funding Win for Sagamore Bridge Replacement Project
- Sunday Journal – Conservation Goals and New Roles for Barnstable Land Trust’s Janet Milkman
- Northeastern U.S. States Entering Into Energy Transmission Partnership
- Chatham Select Board Considering Senior Center Renovations
- New England Aquarium Releases Six Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Into Nantucket Sound
- PICTURES: Local Dolphin Stranding Largest in US History
- State House Files Privacy Bill for Reproductive Care
- Attorneys General Call For Action From Healthcare Group Following Data Breach
- Scientists To Study Recent Phenomenon Of Whale Shark Sightings In Northeast
- Woods Hole Film Festival Announces Lineup Ahead of Opening Night
- Kamala Harris Coming To Provincetown Later This Month