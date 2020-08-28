MASHPEE – A man reportedly suffered facial burns from a firework going off in Mashpee. Rescuers were called to the Summerwood Condos at 300 Falmouth Road (Route 28) about 10:50 AM Friday. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital. Mashpee Police and Fire are investigating the incident.
Man suffers facial burns from fireworks in Mashpee
August 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
