Man suffers facial burns from fireworks in Mashpee

Man suffers facial burns from fireworks in Mashpee

August 28, 2020

MASHPEE – A man reportedly suffered facial burns from a firework going off in Mashpee. Rescuers were called to the Summerwood Condos at 300 Falmouth Road (Route 28) about 10:50 AM Friday. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital. Mashpee Police and Fire are investigating the incident.

