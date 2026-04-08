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Video: Man taken to hospital after car goes into drainage ditch in Brewster

April 8, 2026



BREWSTER – One man was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a car ended up in a drainage ditch in Brewster. It happened about 12:10 PM at Main Street (Route 6A) & Lower Road. The Tesla sedan was partially in the water and the driver had to be extricated before being transported by ambulance. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Further details were not immediately available.

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