COTUIT – A man reportedly a leg injury while using a chainsaw in Cotuit Wednesday afternoon. Rescuers responded to a residence off Main Street about 1:25 PM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
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Man taken to hospital after chainsaw accident in Cotuit
March 18, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Barnstable, Cotuit