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Man taken to hospital after chainsaw accident in Cotuit

March 18, 2026

COTUIT – A man reportedly a leg injury while using a chainsaw in Cotuit Wednesday afternoon. Rescuers responded to a residence off Main Street about 1:25 PM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

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