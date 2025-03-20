You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man taken to trauma center after fall from roof at Bourne construction site

Man taken to trauma center after fall from roof at Bourne construction site

March 20, 2025

BOURNE – A man was transported to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly falling two stories from a roof. The incident happened atva construction site on Williston Road about 10:30 AM Thursday. Further details were not immediately available.

