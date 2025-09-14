You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mariner injured after being struck by boom aboard ship off Wellfleet

Mariner injured after being struck by boom aboard ship off Wellfleet

September 14, 2025

AAP/CWN

WELLFLEET – A mariner was injured after reportedly getting hit in the head by a boom aboard a vessel. It happened around 3 PM Sunday off Chequessett Neck Road, The Wellfleet Harbormaster brought the victim to the the Wellfleet Town Pier to a waiting ambulance for transport to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

