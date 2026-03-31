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Marstons Mills crash sends one car into a tree

March 31, 2026

MARSTONS MILLS – A two-vehicle crash sent one car into a tree in Marstons Mills. The collision happened on Falmouth Road near Putnam Avenue about 4:15 PM Tuesday. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Afternoon commuter traffic was tied up in the area. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

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