Marstons Mills man charged with manslaughter in connection to overdose death on April 10th, 2022 in Barnstable



BARNSTABLE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today that a Marstons Mills man Terrell Peters, age 27 years old, has been arraigned for his role relating to an overdose death on April 10, 2022.

Terrell Peters, 27 years old of Marstons Mills, was arraigned on charges of Manslaughter, distribution of a class A substance, Abandonment of child under the age of 10, reckless endangerment of a child, withholding evidence from a criminal procedure, and conspiracy to violate drug law.

On Saturday April 9, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Barnstable Police received a 911 call from a 9-year-old boy stating his parents needed help. Barnstable Police and EMS arrived on scene quickly and found both parents unresponsive and suffering from an apparent overdose. Both parents were transported to Cape Cod Hospital, female was resuscitated, and the male Kelby Karnes was pronounced dead at 12:07 a.m. on April 10, 2022. Investigation revealed that the defendant was on scene at the time of the apparent overdose and fled the scene after directing the 9-year-old to call 911. Further investigation reveals that the defendant distributed a quantity of fentanyl to both the male and female. This matter is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Department Detectives Unit assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attonrney’s Office, and the Barnstable Police Department. Terrell Peters was held on $50,000 cash bail and is due back in court on September 13, 2023. The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment on the pending charges against Terrell Peters at this time.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.