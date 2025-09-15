Martha’s Vineyard man arrested for threatening to bring shotgun to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital

OAK BLUFFS – On Sunday, September 14, 2025, at approximately 8:00 AM, the Oak Bluffs Police Department received a report from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital that a male, identified as Stephen Green, 67, of Martha’s Vineyard, had called the hospital just before 8:00 a.m. and asked to speak with someone about a bill he received. A hospital employee reportedly told Green that the billing department was closed on Sunday, but that they could assist him on the next business day.

Green reportedly stated he would be in to the hospital with a shotgun before hanging up the phone. The hospital staff member who fielded the call from Green reported the incident to hospital security, who in turn reported the incident to the Oak Bluffs Police Department. OBPD officers immediately initiated an investigation into the threat, while attempting to locate Green.

Investigating officers formed the opinion that Green had willfully communicated by telephone, a threat that a shotgun would be present at the hospital (a public building) in the near future; with the obvious implication being that this shotgun would be used in its capacity as a deadly weapon against the staff at the hospital, and that this implied threat did thereby cause fear and anxiety to the staff of the hospital.

OBPD officers were able to make contact with Green by phone, who immediately made incriminating statements and stated he made a mistake. Green agreed to meet an OBPD officer at a business on State Road in Tisbury where he made more incriminating statements, and was ultimately placed under arrest for violating Massachusetts General Law c.269 s. 14 – Terroristic Threats (Threatened use of a deadly device, to wit: Shotgun).

Green was arraigned today in the Edgartown District Court. His bail was set at $300.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.