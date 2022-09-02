Marthas Vineyard police make what is believed to be the largest seizure of cocaine in island history

OAK BLUFFS – During the month of August 2022, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force who are assigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force began an investigation into the illegal distribution of cocaine in the Town of Oak Bluffs.

The targets of the investigation were Shamar Hayatt, 33, and a female who would later be identified as Sara Budhai aka Keandra Crosdale, 41, both of Norris Avenue in Oak Bluffs.

On September 1st, detectives and officers served an arrest and search warrant for Hyatt’s person which yielded several bags of cocaine that was packaged for distribution. Additionally, officers served a search warrant at their Norris Avenue residence which resulted in the seizure of approximately 850 grams of cocaine. The searches also yielded $8,544 in US currency.

This is believed to be the largest police seizure of cocaine in Martha’s Vineyard history. The seizure has a street value of an estimated $100,000.

As a result of this investigation Shamar Hyatt and Sara Budhai are being charged with the following:

Shamar Hyatt:

Trafficking 200 grams or more of class b substance (cocaine)

Possession with intent to distribute a class b substance (cocaine)

Distribution of a class b substance (cocaine), 2 counts

Sara Budhai:

Trafficking 200 grams or more of a class b substance (cocaine)

Both were arraigned earlier today in the Edgartown District Court. The bail for Mr. Hyatt was set at $2,200 and the bail for Ms. Budhai was set at $350.

Police would like to recognize the OBPD Detective for his hard work and diligence throughout this investigation. We would also like to thank the members of the DEA Task Force and the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force for their assistance.