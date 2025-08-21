Mashpee Fire announces promotions

MASHPEE – From Mashpee Fire: There have been some big changes at Mashpee Fire, and we wanted to share!



Deputy Chief Joseph Peltier has been promoted to Chief following the retirement of John Phelan. Chief Peltier joined Mashpee Fire in 1994 and had previously served as shift Lieutenant and Captain.



EMS Officer LT Brenden Ramsey has been promoted to Deputy Chief. Deputy Chief Ramsey has served with MFD since 2012.



Lieutenant Torey Montesi has been promoted to EMS Officer, moving off of Group 2. LT Montesi has served with MFD since 2013.



Firefighter Micah Agnoli has been promoted to Lieutenant, and moved to Group 2. LT Agnoli has served with MFD since 2020.

Congratulations to all! A formal ceremony will be held at Mashpee Fire Headquarters on Friday, August 29th at 0900 hours.