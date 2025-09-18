Mashpee Fire highlights interagency cooperation after report of vessel in distress

MASHPEE – From Mashpee Fire: Wednesday evening, our department was dispatched in response to a report of a possible vessel in distress, identified as a small craft approximately 1/4 mile off New Seabury proper. Crews promptly deployed from Headquarters and rendezvoused with Mashpee Harbormaster staff before proceeding in Marine 2.

Upon arrival, no hazards were identified, and the vessel in question was able to return to port safely. This operation exemplifies effective inter-agency collaboration and the readiness of our response teams.