MASHPEE – The Mashpee Fire Department is pleased to announce that we are the recipient of a Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant, totaling $19,000. This grant will be used by our department to purchase new structural firefighting gear for their members. These grants are an integral part of the administrations continued effort to offset financial impacts on our community!

Mashpee Fire thanks Governor Maura Healey & LT. Governor Kim Driscoll!