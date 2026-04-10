Mashpee Fire spends much of Friday afternoon dousing compactor fire





MASHPEE – (Material from Mashpee Fire used in this report) Mashpee firefighters spent over two hours on the scene of a trash compactor fire. The incident happened at the water treatment plant on Sampsons Mills Road. The trash had to be pulled apart in order to completely extinguish the fire. The fire was contained and isolated to the impinged unit. Cavossa Disposal on scene working with crews to extinguish and remove the unit. No injuries were reported.

Photos by Mashpee Fire/CWN

