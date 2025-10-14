You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee firefighters called to burning wires in solar farm at town transfer station

Mashpee firefighters called to burning wires in solar farm at town transfer station

October 14, 2025

Google Maps/CWN

MASHPEE – Mashpee firefighters were called to the Mashpee Transfer Station on Asher’s Path East about 1:10 PM Tuesday. According to reports, wires connected to the solar farm started to burn. Further details were not immediately available.

