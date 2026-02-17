Mashpee firefighters deliver healthy baby boy on side of Route 28

MASHPEE – From Mashpee Fire: Tuesday, Ambulance 3’s crew; FF D. Soffron, FF/P E. Faulkner and FF/P C. Celeste, teamed up with Ambulance 2’s FF/P M. Spears and FF J. O’Kane for a very special delivery—a handsome, healthy baby boy!

Mom and dad were racing to Cape Cod Hospital, but whether it was the road work, those pesky frost heaves, or baby’s eagerness to join the world, this little one just couldn’t wait!

Congratulations to the new parents and a huge shoutout to our amazing team for a job well done right off Route 28!