You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee firefighters deliver healthy baby boy on side of Route 28

Mashpee firefighters deliver healthy baby boy on side of Route 28

February 17, 2026

Mashpee Fire/CWN

MASHPEEFrom Mashpee Fire: Tuesday, Ambulance 3’s crew; FF D. Soffron, FF/P E. Faulkner and FF/P C. Celeste, teamed up with Ambulance 2’s FF/P M. Spears and FF J. O’Kane for a very special delivery—a handsome, healthy baby boy!
Mom and dad were racing to Cape Cod Hospital, but whether it was the road work, those pesky frost heaves, or baby’s eagerness to join the world, this little one just couldn’t wait!
Congratulations to the new parents and a huge shoutout to our amazing team for a job well done right off Route 28!

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 