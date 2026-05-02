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Mashpee firefighters douse small fire under solar panels of a house

May 2, 2026

MASHPEE – A small fire was discovered on the roof of a house in Mashpee Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responding to Lovells Lane for a report of smoke coming from the roof discovered and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

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