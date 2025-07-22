You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee firefighters, harbormaster respond to vessel taking on water

July 22, 2025

MASHPEE – Mashpee Firefighters and the Mashpee Harbormaster responded to a report of a vessel taking on water sometime after 2 PM Tuesday. The vessel was tied to a dock in the Little River and officials were attempting to pump it out while monitoring for any pollution. Further details were not immediately available.

