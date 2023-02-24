Mashpee man charged with 2011 murder in Hyannis

HYANNIS – From Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced Friday that Devarus Hampton, 40, of Mashpee, was charged on February 24, 2023 with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for the February 27, 2011 homicide of Todd Lampley, then 31, of Hyannis.

On February 27, 2011, Barnstable Police officers were dispatched to 42 Fresh Holes Road, Hyannis, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found Lampley unconscious, bleeding, and suffering from gunshot wounds in a bedroom at the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office and Barnstable Police Department.

Hampton will be arraigned on the charges on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 9:00 am at the Barnstable District Court.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.

_________________

Original story from CWN archives 2/27/11: A man was shot and killed in Hyannis about 10 PM Sunday night. Multiple cruisers rushed to the scene at 42 Fresh Holes Road. Barnstable and State Police detectives responded to the scene to collect evidence and search for suspects. A mobile command post was also brought to the scene. The photos above and below show detectives examining a window where according to a neighbor a suspect fired an unknown number of shots into the home.

Barnstable Police tell CWN all information will be released by the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office which is in charge of the homicide investigation. D. A. Michael O’Keefe spoke with Matt Pitta. The victim has been identified in published reports as 31-year old Todd Lampley. We will post more details as they become available.

Several media outlets are reporting Lampley was implicated in a 2007 murder in the same neighborhood. During the trial of Anthony “Little Ant” Russ, Prosecution witness Devarus Hampton alleged Lampley was involved in the July 18th, 2007 murder of Jacques Sellers on General Patton Way. Russ was acquitted in the slaying and the alleged confession was not mentioned during the trial of Julian Green who was convicted of Sellers murder. Like Sunday’s murder, Sellers was also inside a dwelling when bullets were fired from outside. At right: detectives process the General Patton Drive scene

The residential street off Bearse’s Way lined with duplexes sadly has a long history of violent incidents. Police, community leaders and residents have been working hard to clean up the area and rid it of the criminal element. Authorities stress this latest incident does not appear random and residents should not be in fear.

_________________

CWN also found this in our archives from November 7th, 2008:

Arrest in Hyannis shooting, hate crime alleged

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police have made an arrest in the shots fired incident on Fresh Holes Road Thursday night as reported first by Cape Wide News. Prosecutors are alleging the incident was hate motivated.

According to Barnstable Police they were called to the scene about 7:50 p.m. Officers interviewed a victim and witnesses. The victim reportedly told police he had a verbal altercation in front of 30 Fresh Holes. The victim said a short time later the suspect returned and stated, “You Spanish people don’t belong here.” The suspect then allegedly took a revolver from his waistband and fired several shots before running off. The victim was not injured and police were able to recover ballistic evidence at the scene where a car was reportedly hit.

The police were able to identify the suspect as 25-year-old Devarus Hampton (right) of Hyannis. A broadcast was put out about a Cadillac seen leaving the scene.

Around 10:45 p.m. Yarmouth Police spotted the vehicle and stopped it on Route 28. Hampton was arrested by Yarmouth and Barnstable Police.

Hampton was booked at the Barnstable Police station on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, civil rights violation, unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and threatening to commit a crime. He was arraigned in Barnstable District Court Friday and held on $50,000 bail.