Mashpee man, registered sex offender, charged with filming woman in Wareham Target fittting room

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)



WAREHAM – From Wareham Police: On June 9, 2025, officers assigned to the Patrol Division were dispatched to Target, located at 2421 Cranberry Highway for a male recording a female on his cell phone while she was in the fitting room. Officers spoke with the female and Target employees regarding the incident. The female told officers that the male held a cell phone over the fitting room stall door while she was changing.

Target Loss Prevention Officers were able to provide officers a description of the male through surveillance video of him leaving the store, and exiting the parking lot on a moped. Officers canvased the immediate area and located the male matching the description in the surveillance video on Main Street.

The male was identified as, Gregory Mattos, thirty-seven (37) years old of Mashpee, MA. Mattos was placed into custody without incident.

Mattos is a registered sex offender in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and has been involved in similar incidents in the past.

Gregory Mattos, thirty-seven (37) years old of Mashpee, MA was charged with: Photograph Unsuspecting Nude Person.

Mattos was released on cash bail and is due to be arraigned today (06/10/2025) at the Wareham Fourth 4th District Court.