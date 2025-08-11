Mashpee Natural Resources rescues three after vessel capsized in Vineyard Sound on Sunday

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

MASHPEE – From Mashpee Natural Resources: Sunday afternoon, two members of the Mashpee Department of Natural Resources Harbormaster Division, rescued three individuals from Vineyard Sound after their personal watercraft overturned near the entrance to Waquoit Bay.

While on routine patrol, Assistant Harbormaster’s J. Tobias and D. Fallon observed the three struggling to reboard their overturned jet ski. They quickly responded, brought all three aboard their patrol vessel, and safely transported them to shore. No injuries were reported.

“The quick actions of our personnel today prevented a dangerous situation from becoming a tragedy,” said Director of Natural Resources and Harbormaster Robert Tomaino.

The Mashpee Department of Natural Resources reminds all boaters and personal watercraft operators to always wear a life jacket, operate within your abilities, and remain aware of weather and sea conditions.