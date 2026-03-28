Mashpee Police announce annual award recipients

MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police: On March 26, 2026, we presented three awards for 2025 and took the opportunity to reflect on some of our significant accomplishments over the past year. This occasion remains one of my favorite moments of the year, as it allows us to recognize just a small portion of the outstanding work performed by the dedicated men and women in our organization on a daily basis.

Please join me in congratulating the following personnel, who were recognized with the awards listed for their exemplary performance and commitment.

Officer of the Year:



This award was presented to Officer John Dimitres

Employee of the Year:



This award was presented to Administrative Secretary Shannon Lee

Community Policing Award:



This award was presented to Officer Katie Hennessey

I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to our community and the public for the outpouring of support and well wishes throughout the year. It is because of your continued support that we continue to strive for excellence while serving with pride and integrity. We are eagerly looking forward to the construction of our new police facility, which is scheduled to begin very soon and would not have been possible without your steadfast support. If we can ever be of assistance, please do not hesitate to contact us.