MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police: On November 28th, 2005 at 9:27 AM, the Mashpee Police Department received a report of a past burglary at the Darkwater Games store at 681 Falmouth Road. Ipon arrival, the officers found the side door to be smashed in. It was determined that approximately $36,000 worth of merchandise was stolen. The matter is under investigation by the Mashpee Police Detectives Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Donnis at 508-539-1480 extension 7237.
Mashpee Police investigate burglary that netted thieves $36,000 worth of merchandise
December 1, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
