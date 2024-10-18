MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are investigating a reported head-on crash that left a vehicle overturned. The collision happened on South Sandwich Road at Candlewood Lane. It appeared people involved were able self-extricate the vehicles and there did not appear to be any serious injuries. South Sandwich Road was closed while the scene was worked and the crash investigated.
Mashpee Police investigating reported head-on crash that left vehicle overturned
October 18, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
