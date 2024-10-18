You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Police investigating reported head-on crash that left vehicle overturned

Mashpee Police investigating reported head-on crash that left vehicle overturned

October 18, 2024

MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are investigating a reported head-on crash that left a vehicle overturned. The collision happened on South Sandwich Road at Candlewood Lane. It appeared people involved were able self-extricate the vehicles and there did not appear to be any serious injuries. South Sandwich Road was closed while the scene was worked and the crash investigated.

