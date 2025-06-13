You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Police locate missing man

Mashpee Police locate missing man

June 13, 2025

MASHPEE From Mashpee Police: PUBLIC ASSISTANCE NEEDED: Missing Person

Be on the lookout for Errol Hicks. Last seen approximately 3 hours ago near Orchard Road/Quinaquisset Ave area. Believed to be wearing Khaki Shorts, Orange Shirt and Khaki Hat.

If located please contact MPD @ 508-539-1480 ext 7221!

Thank you!!
__________
Editor’s note: The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team has been called to assist in the search.

Update 3:30 PM: CWN has confirmed the man has been found and was being evaluated. Further details were not immediately available.

