Mashpee Police Master Officer retires after 31 years of service



MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police: Please join us in congratulating Master Officer Kevin Frye on his official retirement after 31 years of service to MPD and the Town of Mashpee. Starting his career in 1994, Officer Frye wore many hats but was most passionate about working in the schools and the D.A.R.E. program. Officer Frye said he loved showing kids the positive side of policing and it was the most rewarding role he had.

Thank you M.O. Frye for your many years of dedicated service. You will be truly missed by all your MPD family but we are so excited to see you into this next chapter. Congratulations on your well deserved retirement!

