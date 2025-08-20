Mashpee Police seek alleged shoplifting suspect

MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police: Public Assistance Needed: Wednesday’s edition of do you know me?!

Can you identify the individual in these photos? Officer Hatton would really like to speak with him about paying for some items from Stop & Shop. Also, if you haven’t noticed a trend lately EVERY store has cameras so please pay for what you need if you don’t want to be featured on our Facebook page. Social Media fame is great but we prefer positive stuff.

If you know who this is or you are this person please call Officer Hatton @ 508-539-1480 so we can get this resolved. Thank you!