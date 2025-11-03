MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police: Public Assistance Needed:
Do you know the individual in these photos? Officer Cuozzo is looking to speak with him in regard to an incident that occurred over the weekend at Garrett’s Market.
Any information please contact Officer Cuozzo by email @ [email protected]
Thank you in advanced for your assistance!
Mashpee Police seek person of interest
November 3, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
