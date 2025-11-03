You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Police seek person of interest

Mashpee Police seek person of interest

November 3, 2025


MASHPEEFrom Mashpee Police: Public Assistance Needed:
Do you know the individual in these photos? Officer Cuozzo is looking to speak with him in regard to an incident that occurred over the weekend at Garrett’s Market.
Any information please contact Officer Cuozzo by email @ [email protected]
Thank you in advanced for your assistance!

