MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that caused one car to roll over. The crash happened sometime after 2 PM on Route 28 at Donna’s Lane. No serious injuries were reported. Traffic was tied up in the area. Further details were not immediately available.
Mashpee rescuers called to rollover crash
April 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
