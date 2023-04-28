You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee rescuers called to rollover crash

Mashpee rescuers called to rollover crash

April 28, 2023

MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that caused one car to roll over. The crash happened sometime after 2 PM on Route 28 at Donna’s Lane. No serious injuries were reported. Traffic was tied up in the area. Further details were not immediately available.

