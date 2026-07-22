Mashpee woman arrested following investigation into $13,000 fraudulent return scheme

SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: A Mashpee woman was arrested following an investigation into a $13,000 fraudulent return scheme.

On July 15, 2026, officers from the Sandwich Police Department responded to Aubuchon Hardware after store management reported to the police department that an employee had been terminated for suspected fraudulent activity against the store.

During the investigation, it was determined that Heather Wood, of Mashpee, processed 35 fraudulent return transactions over a 36-day period while working at the store. The investigation found that the transactions credited more than $13,000 to credit cards belonging to Wood.

As a result of the investigation, the Sandwich Police Department applied for and was granted an arrest warrant charging Wood with Larceny by Single Scheme Over $1,200 and False Creation or Use of a Sales Receipt.

Sandwich Police Detectives later located Wood working at a hardware store in Centerville, where she was taken into custody without incident. See less