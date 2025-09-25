Mashpee woman arrested for alleged trespassing at Mashpee High School



MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline: On September 19th, 2025, The Mashpee Police Department School Resource Officer observed an adult female on school grounds walking the perimeter of Mashpee High School. The adult female fit the description of an earlier report of an individual harassing students in the area of the soccer field. The school grounds are clearly marked in this area, advising there is no public access during school hours. She was identified as Tammy Barnes of Mashpee, 43 years of age. She was escorted off the property and ultimately served a no trespass order forbidding her to be on school grounds in the future. It is important to note that this individual made no threat toward any student or faculty member.

On September 25th 2025 (today’s date), at approximately 2:30 PM, this same individual was observed on school grounds by the School Resource Officer. Her presence alone on school grounds was in direct violation of the no trespass order previously put into place. She was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Mashpee Police Department where she is currently being processed.

During the course of this information, I received information that charges were being dropped against an individual in Falmouth, Massachusetts regarding a threat to the Falmouth School system (see CWN story here). The individual taken into custody today, Tammy Barnes, is on no way involved with any ongoing investigation by Falmouth Police or the Cape and Islands District Attorney regarding a threat to the Falmouth School system and the two incidents are completely unrelated.

I have been in contact with the Superintendent of the Mashpee Schools and as a precautionary measure we have established a strategic safety plan to include additional officers at all three schools. There has been no threat directed toward any of our schools, however, our highest priority is the safety of our school community, and we want to address any concerns appropriately. We realize the series of events have caused great concern and attention from the public and we will continue to deploy all available resources to safely resolve and concerns arising from the series of events today.