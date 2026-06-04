MassDOT to Present Bicycle and Pedestrian Detour Plan for Sagamore Bridge Construction

BOURNE — State transportation officials will unveil plans next month for a new bicycle and pedestrian route designed to maintain access around the future Sagamore Bridge construction zone as work moves forward on the long-awaited bridge replacement project.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced that a design concept for accommodating cyclists and pedestrians along the Canal Service Road during construction will be presented at a public hearing scheduled for July 23 at Bourne High School.

According to MassDOT officials, the proposed route is being developed in response to concerns raised by residents, local leaders and elected officials who have advocated for maintaining safe non-motorized access through the area while construction is underway.

“Our priority is to create safe travel routes for everyone during construction of the new Sagamore Bridge,” said MassDOT Undersecretary and Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver in a statement. “We have listened to residents, municipal leaders and elected officials about their desire to create a route for bicyclists and pedestrians around a small portion of a work zone on the Canal Service Road.”

The planned detour is part of the broader effort to replace the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges. The two bridges, owned by the federal government, are more than 90 years old and have long been identified as critical infrastructure in need of replacement.

MassDOT officials say the project continues to advance on several fronts.

On May 1, crews began foundation load testing for the future Sagamore Bridge. The work involves drilling shafts and driving piles into the ground to collect engineering data that will help guide the bridge’s final foundation design.

The agency has also reached another milestone in the procurement process. On May 29, MassDOT issued a Request for Qualifications to begin identifying potential design-build teams for the project. Officials expect to release a Request for Proposals in September, with a Notice to Proceed anticipated in the fall of 2027.

The Cape Cod Bridges Program is being led by MassDOT in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Highway Administration. The initiative aims to replace both canal crossings with modern bridges capable of meeting future transportation demands while improving safety and reliability.

Environmental review work is also progressing. The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has already issued a certificate for the project’s Final Environmental Impact Report, while federal environmental permitting decisions remain pending.

The public hearing on July 23 will provide residents with an opportunity to review the proposed bicycle and pedestrian accommodations and learn more about the status of the Sagamore Bridge replacement project.