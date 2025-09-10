MedFlight requested after serious bicycle crash in Harwich

HARWICH – Two people were injured in a collision between two bicycles in Harwich. The incident happened around 10:30 AM Wednesday on the Cape Cod Rail Trail off Route 124. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free at least one of victims from the wreckage of the bicycles. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Cape Cod Regional Technical School to fly one of the victims to an off-Cape trauma center.
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
September 10, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
