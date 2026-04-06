Median delineator replacement on Route 6 to cause overnight detours starting tonight

CAPE COD – MassDOT has announced overnight closures of the “Alley” section of Route 6 for median delineator replacement:

Monday, April 6, through Thursday, April 9, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning

DENNIS TO ORLEANS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that it will be performing median delineator replacement on Route 6 eastbound and westbound between exit 78A and the Orleans rotary. The work is scheduled to take place between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., beginning Monday, April 6 through Thursday, April 9. Work is anticipated to be completed by Friday morning, April 10. The following detours will be in place:

Route 6 detours:

From Route 6 eastbound between exits 78-82 Dennis/Harwich

Head east on exit 78A toward East-West Dennis Road

Merge onto East-West Dennis Road

Turn left onto Upper County Road

Take the first left onto Great Western Road

Turn left onto Depot Street

Turn right onto Main Street

Make a slight left onto Queen Anne Road

Turn left onto Pleasant Lake Avenue

From Route 6 westbound between exits 78-82 Dennis/Harwich

Head southeast on Pleasant Lake Ave toward Queen Anne Road

Turn right onto Queen Anne Road

Continue onto Main Street

Turn left onto Depot Street

Turn right onto Great Western Road

Turn right onto Upper County Road

Take the first right onto East-West Dennis Road

Take the Route 6 westbound ramp

From Route 6 eastbound between exits 82-85 Harwich

Head northeast toward Pleasant Lake Avenue

Turn left onto Pleasant Lake Avenue

Turn right onto Long Pond Drive

Turn right onto Brewster-Chatham Road

Turn left onto the Route 6 eastbound ramp

From Route 6 westbound between exits 82-85 Harwich

Head southwest toward Brewster-Chatham Road

Turn right onto Brewster-Chatham Road

Take the first left onto Long Pond Drive

Turn left onto Pleasant Lake Avenue

Turn left onto the Route 6 westbound ramp to Boston

From Route 6 eastbound between exits 85-89 Brewster

Head west towards Brewster-Chatham Road

Turn right onto Brewster-Chatham Road

Continue straight onto Route 137 northbound/Long Pond Road

Turn right onto Underpass Road

Turn right onto Route 6A eastbound/Main Street

Continue to follow Route 6A eastbound

Make a slight right turn onto the Route 6 eastbound ramp

From Route 6 westbound between exits 85-89 Brewster

Head southeast on exit 89

Keep right at the fork and follow signs for Route 6A westbound

Merge onto Route 6A westbound

Turn left onto Underpass Road

Turn left onto Route 137 southbound/Long Pond Road

Turn left onto the Route 6 west ramp

From Route 6 eastbound exit 89 Rotary Brewster/Orleans

Head northwest toward Route 6A westbound

Turn right onto Route 6A eastbound/Cranberry Highway

From Route 6 westbound exit 89 Rotary Brewster/Orleans

Head southeast toward Route 6A westbound/Mid-Cape Highway

Exit the traffic circle onto Route 6A westbound/Mid-Cape Highway

Continue to follow Route 6A westbound

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.