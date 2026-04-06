Median delineator replacement on Route 6 to cause overnight detours starting tonight

CAPE COD – MassDOT has announced overnight closures of the “Alley” section of Route 6 for median delineator replacement:
Monday, April 6, through Thursday, April 9, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning
DENNIS TO ORLEANS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that it will be performing median delineator replacement on Route 6 eastbound and westbound between exit 78A and the Orleans rotary. The work is scheduled to take place between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., beginning Monday, April 6 through Thursday, April 9. Work is anticipated to be completed by Friday morning, April 10. The following detours will be in place:
Route 6 detours:
From Route 6 eastbound between exits 78-82 Dennis/Harwich
Head east on exit 78A toward East-West Dennis Road
Merge onto East-West Dennis Road
Turn left onto Upper County Road
Take the first left onto Great Western Road
Turn left onto Depot Street
Turn right onto Main Street
Make a slight left onto Queen Anne Road
Turn left onto Pleasant Lake Avenue
From Route 6 westbound between exits 78-82 Dennis/Harwich
Head southeast on Pleasant Lake Ave toward Queen Anne Road
Turn right onto Queen Anne Road
Continue onto Main Street
Turn left onto Depot Street
Turn right onto Great Western Road
Turn right onto Upper County Road
Take the first right onto East-West Dennis Road
Take the Route 6 westbound ramp
From Route 6 eastbound between exits 82-85 Harwich
Head northeast toward Pleasant Lake Avenue
Turn left onto Pleasant Lake Avenue
Turn right onto Long Pond Drive
Turn right onto Brewster-Chatham Road
Turn left onto the Route 6 eastbound ramp
From Route 6 westbound between exits 82-85 Harwich
Head southwest toward Brewster-Chatham Road
Turn right onto Brewster-Chatham Road
Take the first left onto Long Pond Drive
Turn left onto Pleasant Lake Avenue
Turn left onto the Route 6 westbound ramp to Boston
From Route 6 eastbound between exits 85-89 Brewster
Head west towards Brewster-Chatham Road
Turn right onto Brewster-Chatham Road
Continue straight onto Route 137 northbound/Long Pond Road
Turn right onto Underpass Road
Turn right onto Route 6A eastbound/Main Street
Continue to follow Route 6A eastbound
Make a slight right turn onto the Route 6 eastbound ramp
From Route 6 westbound between exits 85-89 Brewster
Head southeast on exit 89
Keep right at the fork and follow signs for Route 6A westbound
Merge onto Route 6A westbound
Turn left onto Underpass Road
Turn left onto Route 137 southbound/Long Pond Road
Turn left onto the Route 6 west ramp
From Route 6 eastbound exit 89 Rotary Brewster/Orleans
Head northwest toward Route 6A westbound
Turn right onto Route 6A eastbound/Cranberry Highway
From Route 6 westbound exit 89 Rotary Brewster/Orleans
Head southeast toward Route 6A westbound/Mid-Cape Highway
Exit the traffic circle onto Route 6A westbound/Mid-Cape Highway
Continue to follow Route 6A westbound
Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.