New details” Medical condition may have lead to school bus crash into tree in Mashpee





MASHPEE – A medical condition apparently led to a school bus colliding with a tree in Mashpee. It happened about 8:40 AM Monday on Old Barnstable Road at Leather Leaf Lane. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Students were on the bus and called 911 to report the crash. One student reportedy suffered an unrelated medical condition but no injuries related to the crash were reported. Another bus was called to pick up the students to continue their trip to school. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash.

From Mashpee P+ublic Schools: Superintendent Dr. Michele Conners reports that a Mashpee Public Schools bus carrying students to school was involved in a crash Monday morning after the driver appeared to suffer a medical episode.

On Monday morning, April 13, Bus M11 was transporting students to Quashnet Intermediate School and Kenneth C. Coombs School when the bus crashed into a tree at Old Barnstable Road and Leather Leaf Lane.

The driver was transported to the hospital for evaluation. One student was also taken to the hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

All other students on the bus were evaluated at the scene by emergency personnel and reported no injuries. Students were safely released to family members or to neighbors with parental permission.

The Mashpee Police and Fire Departments responded, along with Superintendent Conners.

The crash remains under investigation, with accident reconstruction being led by Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline.

“We are very thankful that no one was seriously injured,” said Superintendent Conners. “Our thoughts are with the driver, who has been a valued member of our transportation team, as she receives medical care. I want to thank the police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel who responded quickly and helped care for our students.”

School counselors and support staff are being made available to students who may wish to speak with someone.

From Mashpee Police: On April 13, 2026, at approximately 8:40 AM, the Mashpee Police Department received a report of a motor vehicle accident on Old Barnstable Road in the area of Leather Leaf Lane. The incident involved a school bus occupied by approximately twenty-six children ranging between the ages of six and twelve years old. Upon arrival, responding officers observed the school bus off the eastbound side of the roadway where it had come to rest against a tree. Mashpee Fire Department Rescue Personnel immediately provided first aid to the driver of the bus at the scene. Preliminary information indicates that the driver may have experienced a medical emergency, resulting in a loss of control of the vehicle and subsequent collision with the tree. At the time of the incident no injuries to any of the students were reported, the driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with what appeared to be a life-threatening medical emergency, while one student was later transported to Falmouth Hospital for what appeared to be a precautionary evaluation.

Police personnel on scene. Students were safely released to their parents and guardians under the supervision of law enforcement and school officials. The accident is currently under investigation by the Mashpee Police Department, Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office and Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Unit.

A reunification plan was promptly enacted in coordination with school officials, to include the School Superintendent, the Mashpee School Resource Officer and Mashpee Police personnel on scene. Students were safely released to their parents and guardians under the supervision of law enforcement and school officials.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

