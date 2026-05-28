New details: Medical condition may have led to CCRTA bus crashing through fence in Osterville





OSTERVILLE – A medical condition may have led to a Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority bus crashing through a fence in Osterville just after 1 PM Thursday. The collision happened at Main Street and Ice Valley Road. Several passengers on the bus had to be evaluated prompting a declaration of a level 1 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI). None of the injures were believed to be life-threatening but 5 were taken to CCH for further evaluation. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.

From Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire: At approximately 1 PM, the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department responded to a reported single-vehicle crash involving a bus that struck a tree with multiple patients onboard.

Upon arrival, crews determined the bus driver had suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. A Level 1 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was initiated due to the number of occupants involved. The bus sustained moderate damage, and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The bus was carrying a total of nine individuals, including the driver. All occupants were evaluated on scene. Five patients were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation of minor injuries, while four patients refused treatment and transport.

An additional bus was dispatched to transport the remaining passengers from the scene. Mutual aid ambulances from Cotuit, Barnstable, and Hyannis responded to assist under the MCI response.

C-O-MM Fire would like to thank all responding agencies and personnel for their assistance and coordinated efforts during the incident. The crash remains under investigation by the Barnstable Police Department.





Top photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN; lower photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN