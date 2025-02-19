Medical condition may have led to car hitting house in Harwich

HARWICH – A medical condition may have led to a vehicle going out of control and bouncing off a house in Harwich. Rescuers rushed to the scene on Orleans Road (Route 39) south of Pleasant Bay Road around 10:45 AM Wednesday. Bystanders were reportedly performing CPR on the driver when officials arrived. Damage to the house was reported to be minor and no one in the house was injured. Harwich Police are investigating the collision. Traffic delays were possible in the area.