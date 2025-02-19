You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Medical condition may have led to car hitting house in Harwich

Medical condition may have led to car hitting house in Harwich

February 19, 2025

HARWICH – A medical condition may have led to a vehicle going out of control and bouncing off a house in Harwich. Rescuers rushed to the scene on Orleans Road (Route 39) south of Pleasant Bay Road around 10:45 AM Wednesday. Bystanders were reportedly performing CPR on the driver when officials arrived. Damage to the house was reported to be minor and no one in the house was injured. Harwich Police are investigating the collision. Traffic delays were possible in the area.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 