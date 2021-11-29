YARMOUTH – At about 4 PM Monday, a Dodge minivan struck the side of of a convenience store at the corner of Route 28 and Winslow Gray Road in West Yarmouth. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. A town building inspector was called to check the damage to the building. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Minivan strikes building in Yarmouth
November 29, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
