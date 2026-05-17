You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Missing man on Joint Base Cape Cod found safe

Missing man on Joint Base Cape Cod found safe

May 17, 2026

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A report of a missing man prompted a search at Joint Base Cape Cod late Sunday morning. The man was reportedly last seen by one of the ranges on the base. About an hour later he was located and evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 