JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A report of a missing man prompted a search at Joint Base Cape Cod late Sunday morning. The man was reportedly last seen by one of the ranges on the base. About an hour later he was located and evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Missing man on Joint Base Cape Cod found safe
Missing man on Joint Base Cape Cod found safe
May 17, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Joint Base Cape Cod