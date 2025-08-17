Motorcycle crash in Bourne leaves operator seriously injured

BOURNE – Bourne Police report that they responded to a crash involving a motorcyclist on McArthur Blvd (Route 28) northbound across from Battles GMC. The operator suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries. The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team is en route to investigate the crash. The right lane is closed from in front of Battles GMC to the rotary. More information will be released at a later time.