BOURNE – Bourne Police report that they responded to a crash involving a motorcyclist on McArthur Blvd (Route 28) northbound across from Battles GMC. The operator suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries. The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team is en route to investigate the crash. The right lane is closed from in front of Battles GMC to the rotary. More information will be released at a later time.
Motorcycle crash in Bourne leaves operator seriously injured
August 16, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
