You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with car in Sandwich

Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with car in Sandwich

June 16, 2026

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

SANDWICH – A car and motorcycle collided in Sandwich just after 3:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 6A by the Sandwich Post Office. The rider was transported to Sandwich High School to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 