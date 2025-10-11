Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Bourne





BOURNE – A car and motorcycle collided in Bourne about 2 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Head of the Bay Road at Grandma’s Rotary (East Rotary). Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Mass Maritime Academy field to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Bourne Police conducted crash reconstruction at the scene, Police advised Head of the Bay Road would be closed at the East Rotary for an extended time.

From Bourne Police: At approximately 2:00 PM, Officers from the Bourne Police Department responded to the area of 6 Head of the Bay Road for a reported motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officers arrived on scene and discovered the operator of the motorcycle, a 22-year-old male from Taunton, laying on the ground with suspected serious injuries. Officers provided medical care until the arrival of Bourne Fire and EMS. The operator of the SUV, an 84-year-old male from Bourne, reported no injuries and remained on scene. The operator of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital by Boston Medflight helicopter. The crash is currently under investigation by the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team. Head of the Bay Road remained closed while Officers conducted their on-scene investigation.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

