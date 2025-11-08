You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Falmouth

Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Falmouth

November 7, 2025

FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Falmouth sometime after 9:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Currier Road south of Route 151. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

