FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Falmouth sometime after 9:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Currier Road south of Route 151. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Falmouth
November 7, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
