You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Sandwich

Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Sandwich

June 19, 2024

SANDWICH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Sandwich about 4:10 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Cotuit Road north of Quaker Meetinghouse Road. The victim was transported to the Henry T. Wing School on Water Street to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 