SANDWICH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Sandwich about 4:10 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Cotuit Road north of Quaker Meetinghouse Road. The victim was transported to the Henry T. Wing School on Water Street to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Sandwich
June 19, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- New State Regulations Target Low-Income Solar Hookups
- Search For New Bourne Fire Station Site Continues
- Barnstable To Host Host Household Hazardous Waste Collection On Saturday
- Study By Universal Drugstore Finds Sharp In-State Rise In Healthcare Costs
- Barnstable County Health Officials Remind Public To Be Cautious During Heat Wave
- Warren Pumps Brakes on Joint Base Gun Range Funding
- Celtics Beat Mavericks In 2024 NBA Finals
- New Steamship Authority Port Captain Has Been Named
- Monomoy School District, Teachers’ Union Agree To New Deal
- Massachusetts Receives EPA Funding For Water Quality Monitoring
- NOAA Researches Encounter Over 160 Whales During Aerial Survey
- Pavement Milling Scheduled In Sandwich
- WE CAN Announces 2024 Woman Of The Year